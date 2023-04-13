Upcoming MG Cyberster Electric Roadster Specs Leaked, Check Details

The leading car manufacturer MG Motor is trying every possible way to create a space for itself in the EV market. In order to achieve this goal, the brand either turning their existing cars into electric or launching new ones. Recently, MG’s one of the awaited Cyberster electric roadster, which was revealed as a concept back in 2020 again become the talk of the town after a document containing its important details got leaked on the internet.

According to the information, which has been leaked by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, it suggests that if the car hits the market, it will have a top speed of 209k mph. The document also claims that the EV will feature an electric motor, positioned on the front axle that will generate a maximum output of 201 bhp, while another electric motor mounted on the rear axle will have a maximum power of 335 bhp. However, the battery size was not mentioned in the document.

Talking about the overall size of the MG Cyberster, the leaked information revealed that the car will be 4,535 mm in length, 1,913 mm in width and 1,329 mm in height. The EV will also come with a wheelbase 2,690 mm which will allow the drivers to run it smoothly even on rough roads.

As far as the launch is concerned, Cyberster is anticipated to hit the market at the start of next year.

Read all the Latest Auto News here