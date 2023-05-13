CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Auto » Upcoming Tata Punch Electric Spy Images Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
1-MIN READ

Upcoming Tata Punch Electric Spy Images Leaked Ahead of Official Launch

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 10:48 IST

New Delhi, India

Upcoming Tata Punch Electric Spy Images (Photo: Photulogy)

Upcoming Tata Punch Electric Spy Images (Photo: Photulogy)

it is expected that the homegrown car menufacture might launch the EV on the ALFA platform with a 25 kWh battery pack.

After winning the hearts of millions of customers with the well-built quality and performance, Tata Motors is all set to turn one of the hot-selling products Punch into electric. Yes, you read it right. Ahead of the official launch, the hatchback in the electric version has been spied on many times during the testing phase, revealing some of the key features and design.

Recently, Punch Electric was spotted on a tow truck full of camouflage. As per the leaked images, it suggests that the upcoming Punch EV is likely to share the same design as the petrol one. There is a high chance that customers might get similar alloy wheels as an ICE-based hatchback.

Also Read: Tata Tiago EV Achieves Sales Milestone of 10K Units Within Four Months, Details Here

Upcoming Tata Punch Electric Spy Images (Photo: Photulogy)

According to some reports, it is expected that the homegrown car manufacturer might launch the EV on the ALFA platform with a 25 kWh battery pack. As far as the range is concerned, customers can expect a driving range of 250–300 km on a single charge. The four-wheeler is also likely to feature fast charging option as well.

Upcoming Tata Punch Electric Spy Images (Photo: Photulogy)

Expected Cosmatic Changes in Upcoming Electric Tata Punch

Going by the leaked spy images, it seems like the company might not put too much effort into changing the design. However, customers can expect some noticeable changes from the front and rear. If rumors are to be believed, the EV is likely to come with a company’s signature style blue EV badging on the front grilles. The same is also expected from the back too.

Upcoming Tata Punch Electric Spy Images (Photo: Photulogy)
    Moving toward the interior, the leaked photos also showed an IA rotary dial, suggesting that the EV may feature an automated parking brake, the same as Nexon EV Max. Apart from this, a floating 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, dual climate,  a flat bottom steering wheel and luxurious upholstery are among the features that are expected from the EV.

