Upcoming TVS Cruiser Motorcycle Design Leaked Before Launch, Royal Enfield Rival in Works

TVS has filed a new patent for the cruiser motorcycle and the same has been leaked online. The middleweight category of bikes has had rapid growth and has a lot of potential going forward. This presents a compelling argument for TVS to diversify its product line and roll out additional high-end offerings.

With so many alternatives available for the middleweight category such as an ADV, roadster, scrambler, etc, the patent application made by TVS indicates the standard cruiser design, as per the report at Rush Lane. After looking at the designs, there have been speculations that the TVS cruiser can compete with Enfield Meteor 350 or Super Meteor 650, depending on whether it will be below or above 500cc.

The motorcycle’s front is shown in this leaked image, and it is obvious that the manufacturer is now planning to create a low-slung classic cruiser. The patent illustration features a spherical headlamp, two conventional forks, a long handlebar, and a big fuel tank. Additionally, the right side of the bike has a single exhaust, which leads us to conclude that the bike has a single-cylinder engine.

In 2020, TVS purchased Norton Motorcycles. As per the Rush Lane report, It’s possible that TVS may tap into Norton Motorcycles’ expertise for the new cruiser. This transaction had a value of about Rs 153 crore. After this, TVS announced investments in Norton Motorcycles of £100 million (more than Rs 1,000 crore) in April 2022.

With this information, It can be expected that TVS is preparing something significant with such huge investments. Through this upcoming cruiser, the company might pursue international markets with its new products. Even after the leak of the patent design, it is still not certain if it’s a single-cylinder or a twin-cylinder unit. If the displacement is around 650cc to 700cc, there is the possibility of a twin-cylinder motor.

There is currently a lack of information regarding launch schedule. The cruiser will most certainly be launched as soon as possible by TVS, though. The brand is also developing other new products. For instance, a number of brand-new electric two-wheelers will be introduced in the upcoming 12 to 13 months. These will fall into the 5kW–25kW range. In addition, TVS will introduce a naked streetfighter variant of the already popular Apache RR310 in June as per the report of the auto media outlet Bikewale.