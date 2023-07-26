Updated Force Gurkha Set For To Hit Market Next Month; Details Here

Force Motors is gearing up to launch a new version of their famous sport utility vehicle, Gurkha. The updated SUV, which is packed with new features and improvements, is anticipated to hit the showrooms by the end of August 2023.

According to Team BHP, compliance with the BS6 Phase II emission requirements is one of the primary enhancements of the upcoming Force Gurkha. To achieve this, the automaker is adding NOX sensors into the vehicle’s system. Despite the upgrade, the SUV will maintain its reliable 2.6-liter diesel engine, capable of producing 90 PS and 250 Nm torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The new Gurkha’s interior is expected to provide a more pleasant and convenient driving experience. Among the anticipated features are electrically adjustable ORVMs that can be folded conveniently from within the car, as well as an improved and bigger touchscreen infotainment system. Front seat armrests and a completely digital instrument cluster with an integrated Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), are to be included.

Although there will be little exterior modifications, the upgraded Gurkha will have grills for the headlights, turn indicators and fog lights. This not only adds individuality to the SUV, but it also provides practical benefits during off-road excursions by shielding the lights from any potential damage.

The interior components of the SUV will retain a grey finish, reminiscent of its predecessor, the three-door Force Gurkha. The new model will include a second seating row and a familiar manual air conditioning system and dash layout along with other significant modification. The front seats will remain un-changed, however the second row now has a bench seat.

Force Motors will also be aiming to boost Gurkha’s off-road capabilities. Upgrades to the suspension and 4×4 system will ensure that the SUV maintains its reputation as a reliable and capable off-roader.

In terms of pricing, the new Gurkha is expected to keep a similar price point, competing with vehicles such as the Mahindra Thar and Maruti Jimny. Furthermore, enthusiasts may look forward to a new 5-door model that is now under development and is slated to enter the market soon.