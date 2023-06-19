Used Audi R8 Supercar Listed For Sale is Cheaper Than Toyota Fortuner, Here's Why

Every car enthusiast has a dream of owning a supercar, and the Audi R8 always comes on the top priority list. However, due to the high price, many take a step back. But, what if we tell you that the performance-oriented vehicle, which has been discontinued by the company, still can be purchased at half of its original price or similar to the price range of the brand-new Toyota Fortuner? Believe it or not, it is true.

Recently, a used Audi R8 in black colour has been listed for sale by a luxury car seller brand named Exotic Cars Mumbai. The management also shared some of the photos of the car on its social media platforms, informing about the important details about the sports cars. They mentioned the 2011 model car only drove 32,500 km and had a second owner, which means whoever will purchase it next, will become the third owner.

Used Audi R8 Price

Launched at the starting price of Rs 2.30, can be purchased under the price tag of Rs 52 lakh, available at Exotic Cars Mumbai. If you are wondering why the car has been selling at a cheap price. As we all know that petrol-powered car comes with a lifespan of 15 years, and this supercar already reached 12 year of mark, and is left with only 3 years.

Used Audi R8 Condition

As per the photos shared by the seller, the four-wheeler seems well-kept. The car looks aggressive in a shiny black paint scheme and features a red colour interior. Talking about the front look, the R8 flaunts a distinct honeycomb mesh design front grill, paired with a stylish chrome outline on the surroundings. It seems like the previous owner did some modifications to make it look more bold and more appealing.

Used Audi R8 Specs

While informing about the engine details, the luxury car seller mentioned that the model has a powerful 4.2-liter V8 petrol engine, which produces a max power output of 414 bhp and 429 nm of torque. The unit is paired with an automatic gearbox and provides multiple driving modes.