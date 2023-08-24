Uttar Pradesh: Govt to Fine Vehicles with Caste-based Stickers, Here's Why

If you are someone who has caste-based stickers on the vehicles, no matter if it is on SUVs, scooters, motorcycles, or even an EV, the experiment might land you in soup as the Uttar Pradesh government is taking strict actions such acts. It has been reported that the government is imposing heavy challan on people who are not respecting the traffic rules.

One of the officials from the police says that the decision came after the direction of UP’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He says these caste-based stickers or any type of messages on vehicles could distract the other drivers or riders on the road, which cause an accident.

According to the reports, this is not a campaign or the limited time law in order or scare people, the rule has been introduced for the long run, and anyone found guilty, will be penalised.

Challans on Caste-based Stickers

According to the reports, traffic police in UP have been directed to impose a fine of Rs 21,000 against offenders, who are using religious, caste, or any other symbols on their vehicles. Apart from this, the four-wheeler with tinted registration plates will be fined Rs 75,000. While, the car owners with black film on the window glass will be asked to pay a fine of Rs 22,500.

Here’s What Motor Vehicles Act Says

Going by The Motor Vehicles Act, it clearly says that no one is allowed to have any kind of stickers, caste-based symbols, or any type of written message on their vehicles. Even, customizing the registration plate to make it a bit fancier is also an offence under section 179 (1) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

If the offender is found doing any of the above-mentioned experiments with the vehicles, they might end up paying heavy fines, punishment, or both as per the laws.