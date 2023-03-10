India’s first semi-high-speed train, the Vande Bharat Express, has become the most popular mode of transportation as it offers the most comfortable and enhanced travel experience. Designed by the government-owned Integral Coach Factory, Vande Bharat Express offers a myriad of features like high operational speed and other facilities as well.

Due to these interesting features, it has emerged as the most preferable means of transportation. Now, it can also take a plunge further in its operations. In an exclusive Interview with Anindita Sen and Anish Mondal from the Financial Express Online, BG Mallya, Assistant General Manager, Southern Railway (SR) has expressed hope that Vande Bharat Express can replace Rajdhani or Shatabdi trains as well.

However, he further said that Integral Coach Factory needs time to make Vande Bharat express trains in such large numbers. Mallya was of the viewpoint that Shatabdi and Rajdhani trains can be used on some other route. In this way, due to Vande Bharat Express, the operations of Shatabdi and Rajdhani trains will not be curtailed. Mallya is also the General Manager of Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai.

Mallya also talked about his plans of rolling out a sleeper version of Vande Bharat, which will be perfect for covering longer distances. He said that this version can be rolled out in the current financial year. What prompted him to come up with the idea of rolling out this version? According to Mallya, India needs luxury travel between cities, which are 1,000 or 2,000 kilometres away. For covering these huge distances, Vande Bharat’s sleeper version is the perfect suited mode of transportation.

Also, Mallya said that the current chair car version of Vande Bharat Express can only cover the journey of eight hours which is insufficient for longer distances. For the unversed, the sleeper version of Vande Bharat Express has been the centre of attraction for a long time. As stated in the reports, the sleeper versions of the train will be designed to travel at the top speed of 220 km/h. However, the aluminium sleeper versions of the Vande Bharat Express will be able to run at a speed of 200 km/h only.

