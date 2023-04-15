Vande Bharat Express Trains Are Now Operational On 14 Routes, Check full List and Timings

Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously manufactured semi-high-speed and self-propelled train. It is equipped with modern amenities for passengers and provides them a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience. The Vande Bharat Express trains are now operational on 14 routes across India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 12 flagged off Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat Express. Ever since the first launch in 2019, these semi-high speed trains have become a popular mode of transport. The train was first launched from Delhi to Varanasi. The Railway Ministry is now aiming to launch 75 Vande Bharat Express by August this year.

The train is manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai. Here is the entire list of the 14 Vande Bharat Express trains along with their timings:

New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express: The first Vande Bharat train was flagged off from New Delhi via Kanpur and Allahabad to the Varanasi route on February 15, 2019. The train runs for six days except on Thursday. The train departs from New Delhi railway station at 6:00 am and reaches Varanasi at 2:00 pm covering a distance of 759 km.

New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Vande Bharat: This Vande Bharat train runs between New Delhi station and Katra. The train runs six days a week except for Tuesday. The train leaves New Delhi Railway Station at 6:00 am and reaches Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 2:00 pm.

Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express: This train, which runs 6 days a week, does not operate on Sundays. The train leaves Mumbai Central at 6:00 am and reaches Gandhinagar at 12:25 pm covering a distance of 522 km.

New Delhi-Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express: The train running between New Delhi and Amb-Andaura, Himachal Pradesh is available on all days except Friday. This train departs from New Delhi Railway Station at 05:50 am and reaches Amb-Andaura at 11:05 am.

Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express: This Vande Bharat Express departs from Chennai at 05:50 am and reaches Mysore Junction at 12:20 pm, covering a distance of 401 km. The train runs six days a week except for Wednesday.

Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express: The train travelling on the route between Nagpur, Maharashtra and Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh don’t run on Saturdays. It departs from Nagpur Railway Station at 02:05 pm and reaches Bilaspur at 07:35 pm.

Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express: The train runs between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri for six days except for Wednesday. The train leaves from Howrah Junction at 05:55 am and reaches New Jalpaiguri at 1:25 pm covering a distance of 454 km in 7 hours and 30 minutes.

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express: This Vande Bharat train, which runs between Secunderabad in Telangana and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, is available for passengers on six days except the Sundays. The train leaves Secunderabad Junction at 3:00 pm and reaches Visakhapatnam at 11:30 pm.

Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express: The train running between Mumbai to Solapur departs from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) at 4:05 pm and reaches Solapur at 10:40 am. The train runs six days a week except for Wednesday.

Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express: Running between Mumbai’s CST to Sainagar Shirdi. The train leaves Mumbai at 6.20 am and reaches Shirdi at 11.40 am covering the distance in five hours and 20 minutes. It doesn’t run on Tuesday.

New Delhi-Rani Kamlapati Station Vande Bharat Express: Train takes 7 hours 45 minutes to cover a distance of 700 km from New Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin station to Bhopal’s Rani Kamlapati station. You can avail of the train for six days a week except for Saturday. It departs from Bhopal at 5:55 am and reaches Delhi at 1:45 pm.

Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express: This train covers a distance of 660 km in eight hours and 30 minutes. The train will start from Secunderabad at 6 am and reach Tirupati at 2.30 pm. This train is available for travel on all days of the week except Tuesday.

Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express: The train is running between Chennai and Coimbatore covering a distance of 495 km in 6 hours and 10 minutes. Available on all days except Wednesdays, this train departs from Coimbatore at 6.00 am and reaches Chennai Central at 12:10 pm.

Delhi-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express: Flagged off on April 12, Delhi-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express halts at Jaipur, Alwar and Gurgaon on the route. It is the first Vande Bharat train in Rajasthan. It covers the distance between Delhi Cantt to Ajmer in five hours and 15 minutes.

Read all the Latest Auto News here