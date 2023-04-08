Vande Bharat Express Trains To Soon Have Their Mini Versions: Reports

India’s indigenous semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express Trains will soon have their mini versions. These mini Vande Bharat Express Trains will run on routes that have observed less occupancy rates since their inception. As reported by News18 Hindi, these trains will start their operation in April 2023 and will consist of 8 coaches instead of the regular 16.

As reported these mini semi-high-speed trains are likely to run on the routes New Delhi to Andaura and Bilaspur to Nagpur. The normal Vande Bharat Express Trains have an average occupancy of 99.97%, suggesting they are popular among Indian travellers. Notably, data provided by the Indian Railways indicate that five of the eight pairs of trains are completely full.

The Bilaspur-Nagpur line has had the lowest occupancy among the first eight Vande Bharat trains to be launched up until January of this fiscal year and they were 55% full. The data does not include the occupancy rates of the two additional Vande Bharat trains that were launched on February 10 which brought the total number of these trains to 10.

The data showed that the Gandhinagar–Mumbai route had the greatest occupancy at 126.67%. Since its inauguration in February 2019, the first Vande Bharat Express has seen 121.51 per cent occupancy towards Delhi and 125.89 per cent on the return trip. The average occupancy for semi-high-speed trains between Bilaspur and Nagpur, New Delhi and Amb Andaura (Himachal Pradesh), Chennai Central (MAS), and Mysore Junction was 55%, 70%, and 75% respectively.

In order to increase the productivity and performance of all railway assets and personnel, Vande Bharat Trains were created. These improvements, among other things, address reliability, availability, utilisation and efficiency. This is India’s first semi-high-speed train with top-notch amenities for passengers. Due to rapid acceleration and deceleration, it may reach high speeds and will cut the travel time by 25% to 45%.

