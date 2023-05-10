Vande Bharat Train To Connect Delhi And Khajuraho Via Agra Soon

Tourists going to Khajuraho will be glad to know that the Indian Railways is planning to operate a Vande Bharat Express train to the tourist destination. The semi-high-speed train will soon have its trial run on the Agra section. Once the trial run happens, the Railway Ministry will decide if the train can permanently operate on the tracks. If it does, it will lessen the travel time from Agra to Khajuraho. Passengers will also be able to enjoy the various facilities provided to them on the train.

The trial run of the train is proposed to happen in the fourth week of May on the Delhi-Agra rail section. The train will run at a speed of 150-160 kilometres per hour and a second trial will also happen between Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

The route of the new Vande Bharat train will start at Delhi and include Agra, Jhansi, Gwalior and finally Khajuraho. The train will boost Delhi and MP’s tourism by connecting the important cities. While North India is seeing the operation of several semi-high-speed trains, South India is likely to get more Vande Bharat trains before 2024 and they will connect all major pilgrimage sites, business sites and tourist places with the capitals of the states.

Currently, 13 Vande Bharat Express trains are operational on routes including New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Gandhinagar-Mumbai, New Delhi-Amb Adora, Chennai-Mysore, Nagpur-Bilaspur, Howrah-New Jalpaiguri, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Mumbai-Solapur, Mumbai-Shirdi, Delhi-Bhopal, Secunderabad-Tirupati, Chennai-Coimbatore a Delhi-Ajmer.

More than 15 lakh people are benefitting from the operation of the new Vande Bharat trains every month. Moreover, the trains are running at 100 per cent occupancy rate ever since the start of their services in February 2019.

top videos

Vande Bharat trains will eventually replace Shatabdi and Jan Shatabdi trains. The sleeper versions will replace Rajdhani Express and improve the rail network by operating semi-high-speed trains throughout the nation, effectively reducing the travel time between two stations as compared to the current duration.

Read all the Latest Auto News here