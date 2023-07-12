Vande Bharat Trains Ticket Price Slashed by 25 Percent: Railway Ministry

Planning to travel in AC sitting accommodation, and worry about the prices? If yes, then, here’s good news for you all. In order to provide maximum use of trains, and make them available to the general public, the Indian Railway Ministry launched a discount scheme, under which interested passengers can avail up to 25 percent discount on AC-equipped trains.

As per the reports, the scheme is applicable to AC Chair Car, executive classes of Vande Bharat train, Anubhati and Vistadome Coaches. The decision has been taken for the public to enjoy these AC coaches without making a hole in their pockets.

However, the offer or scheme will not be applicable on special occasions such as the festive season and public holidays.

Ticket Discount Scheme for AC Trains

It has been reported that a discount on all classes will be given to the public on an occupancy basis. The report also suggested that apart from getting a discount up to 25 percent on actual fare, other charges such as GST, reservation charges, super fast surcharge, among others will be applicable individually.

Trains come under Discounted Scheme

According to the reports, the trains will be taken into consideration if it is operating at less than 50 percent of their capacity for the past 30 days. In order to decide how much discount needs to provide, the concerned authorities first consider the cost of competing modes of transport, and then will decide accordingly.

Amid this, reports also suggested that when a particular train class is eligible for the flex scheme, but operating on low capacity, the national transporter will stop operating such trains.