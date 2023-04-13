Vande Bharat Trains To Soon Be Operational On 31 Routes; What We Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Rajasthan’s first and India’s 15th Vande Bharat Express train on April 12 via video conferencing. Now, as many as 4 Vande Bharat Express trains are operating on different routes. As stated in the reports, the government plans to launch 75 Vande Bharat Express trains by August. Among these 75 trains, 31 will be launched soon.

These routes are Mumbai to Madgaon, Jabalpur to Indore, Howrah to Puri, Secunderabad to Pune and Thiruvananthapuram to Mangalore. Other routes are Chennai Egmore to Kanyakumari, Mangalore to Mysore and Indore to Jaipur. Vande Bharat Express trains will also operate on Vijayawada to Chennai Central, Jaipur to Agra, New Delhi to Kota and New Delhi to Bikaner. Other routes are Mumbai to Udaipur, Howrah junction to Bokaro steel city and Howrah junction to Jamshedpur.

Howrah junction to Patna, Howrah junction to Varanasi, Visakhapatnam to Shalimar and Bhubaneswar to Visakhapatnam routes are planned as well. Tirupati to Visakhapatnam, Narasapuram to Visakhapatnam, Narasapuram to Guntur and Bengaluru to Dharwad routes are the other routes, among Bengaluru to Kurnool, Bengaluru to Coimbatore, Ernakulam Junction to Chennai Central. Chennai Egmore to Madurai Junction station, Chennai Central to Secunderabad and Bengaluru to Kanyakumari are the remaining planned routes.

As of now, 14 Vande Bharat Express trains are working on the following routes- New Delhi to Varanasi, New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Gandhinagar to Mumbai, New Delhi to Amb Andaura, Chennai to Mysore and Nagpur to Bilaspur. Other operational routes are Howrah to New Jalpaiguri, Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam and Mumbai to Solapur. The Vande Bharat Express train routes also include Mumbai to Shirdi, Delhi to Bhopal, Secunderabad to Tirupati, Chennai to Coimbatore and Delhi to Ajmer.

Vande Bharat Express trains are becoming the first choice of Indian middle-class travellers. It is because they are the fastest trains with a maximum speed of 180 km/h which reduces the time travel of passengers. The seating capacity in these trains is also more than the conventional Shatabdi trains.

