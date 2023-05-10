Vicky Kaushal Becomes Face of Matter Aera Geared Electric Bike

The electric motorcycle maker Matter is all set to make Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal the face of the brand. While confirming the news through an official press release, the firm said that the popular actor’s face and his persona will be representing the company’s electric bike Aera.

The company also informed that the upcoming brand campaign, featuring the Vicky Kaushal is under development. It will launch the campaign soon, under which the actor will make educating people about the brand’s product and its technologies in his own style.

Reacting about the step Matter Group CEO and Founder, Mohal Lalbhai said that they strongly believe in the power of communication and human emotions, which drives the message across. Lalbhai said the company’s collaboration with one of the talented and known Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal will definitely shape all the young bike enthusiasts. We are excited to connect with our customers with our specially crafted communication carrying the message of adoption of future technology into mobility, Lalbhai added in his official statement.

Matter Aera EV Motorcycle Specs and Features

Talking about Matter’s electric bike, it has been created with a futuristic design and innovative technology, which is poised to revolutionize two-wheeler mobility. The company said the Aera becomes India’s first geared EV bike that features 4 Speed Hyper-shift gears, delivering 0 to 60 kmph under 6 seconds.

The EV is equipped with a liquid-cooled battery that helps it to prevent from heat unpredictable weather. The company claims that the two-wheeler can provide a decent range of 125 km range in one charge.

Moving towards the features, the bike is Internet-enabled, which allows the rider to enjoy music throughout his move. Apart from this, a Navigation system, a call feature along with 7" touch screen, are also some of the top-notch features of Matter Aera

