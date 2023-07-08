Vietjet to Operate Direct Flight Service Between Ho Chi Minh and Kochi from August 12

Vietnamese low-cost airline Vietjet will fly from Ho Chi Minh City to Kerala’s Kochi from August 12, Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai announced on Thursday.

He said the opening of the route connecting Kochi and Ho Chi Minh City by Vietjet is a breakthrough, creating a new impetus for economic trade, tourism and people-to-people exchanges between Vietnam and south India.

“With the favorable geographical location of Ho Chi Minh City in particular, and Vietnam in general, visitors will easily explore destinations across Vietnam as well as from Vietnam to other countries and regions around the world,” said Hai.

The airline will operate four flights every week - on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. The flights from Kochi will depart at 11.50 p.m. (local time) and land in Ho Chi Minh City at 6.40 a.m. (local time).

The return flights will depart from Ho Chi Minh City at 7.20 p.m. (local time) and arrive in Kochi at 10.50 p.m. (local time).

Vietjet’s Vice President of Commerce, Jay L Lingeswara said with this new route, Vietjet will increase connectivity between Vietnam and India.

“We expect that Vietjet will make significant contributions to the tourism growth of Kerala, India, and Vietnam via its wide range of products and services accompanied by competitive and reasonable fares,” he said.

Vietjet’s new route is expected to bring about 10,000 more passengers from the southern region of India to Vietnam in 2023.