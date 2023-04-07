CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :MG Comet EVMcLaren 765 LT SpiderLargest Passenger VehicleSuzuki Burgman ElectricBajaj Pulsar NS200 Review
Home » Auto » Vietnam Aviation Authority Issues New Fare Rules Amid Airline Price Hikes: Reports
1-MIN READ

Vietnam Aviation Authority Issues New Fare Rules Amid Airline Price Hikes: Reports

Published By: Paras Yadav

IANS

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 09:35 IST

Hanoi

Vietnam Airline (Photo: IANS)

Vietnam Airline (Photo: IANS)

Currently, the price range for economy-class passenger transportation services is calculated based on the route distance

Vietnam’s aviation authority has issued a directive mandating adherence to price regulations for local passenger transport services amid a hike in flight ticket prices, local media reported on Thursday.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) ordered local airlines to publish and publicise selling prices following regulations on distribution channels and penalize agents who fail to comply with local fare rules, reports Xinhua news agency citing the local media.

Also Read: Flights Grounded in S.Korean Jeju Island Due to Dangerous Wind Conditions

It also requested a strengthening of ticket sales control to ensure that sales are made at the declared price outlined in an official document.

RELATED NEWS

Currently, the price range for economy-class passenger transportation services is calculated based on the route distance.

For routes under 500 km, the maximum one-way fare ranges from 1.6-1.7 million Vietnamese dong ($67.8-72) per ticket while it is 3.75 million Vietnamese dong ($158 for routes of 1,280 km or more.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Paras Yadav
Paras Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educational background in the domain of mass communication and holds more ...Read More
Tags:
  1. aviation
first published:April 07, 2023, 09:15 IST
last updated:April 07, 2023, 09:35 IST