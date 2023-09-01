CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kushi First ReviewINDIA Alliance MeetJawanNeeraj ChopraIndia vs Pakistan
Home » Auto » Air India-Vistara Merger Gets Competition Commission's Approval | Details Here
1-MIN READ

Air India-Vistara Merger Gets Competition Commission's Approval | Details Here

Reported By: Ridhima Bhatnagar

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

CNN-News18

Last Updated: September 01, 2023, 19:39 IST

New Delhi, India

Air India is owned by Talace Private Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Tata Sons. (File/News18)

Air India is owned by Talace Private Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Tata Sons. (File/News18)

The CCI has given a green signal for Vistara to be merged into Air India, along with acquisition of certain shareholding by Singapore Airlines in Air India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday approved the merger of Vistara — jointly owned by Singapore Airlines and Tata Sons — into Air India.

The CCI gave a green signal for Tata SIA Airlines Limited, known as Vistara to be merged into Air India along with acquisition of certain shareholding by Singapore Airlines in Air India.

This is subject to compliance of voluntary commitments offered by the parties.

Vistara is a joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA). Tata Sons holds 51 per cent, and Singapore Airlines own 49 per cent.

Air India is owned by Talace Private Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Tata Sons.

 

Tags:
  1. Air India
  2. vistara
first published:September 01, 2023, 19:22 IST
last updated:September 01, 2023, 19:39 IST