Air India-Vistara Merger Gets Competition Commission's Approval | Details Here

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday approved the merger of Vistara — jointly owned by Singapore Airlines and Tata Sons — into Air India.

The CCI gave a green signal for Tata SIA Airlines Limited, known as Vistara to be merged into Air India along with acquisition of certain shareholding by Singapore Airlines in Air India.

This is subject to compliance of voluntary commitments offered by the parties.

Vistara is a joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA). Tata Sons holds 51 per cent, and Singapore Airlines own 49 per cent.

Air India is owned by Talace Private Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Tata Sons.