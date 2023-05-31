Vistara to Kickstart Direct Flights on Agartala-Bengaluru Route From August 1, Details Inside

The leading carrier in India Vistara is all set to kickstart its flight operation in Agartala and Bengaluru. While confirming the news, one of the officials from the Vistara said the service will start from August 1.

Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport director K.C. Meena also confirmed the news, and told the media that Vistara is scheduled to operate a flight on the Agartala-Bengaluru route on above mentioned date. He said the direct flight will arrive at Agartala Airport directly from Bengaluru, and the same one will provide the facility to the flyer in the return journey from Agartala via Guwahati. The decision will provide a great benefit to all the flyers on the dedicated routes, K.C. Meena added.

He also informed that SpieceJet is prepared to begin service between Agartala and Chittagong in Bangladesh, but the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not yet responded with the green signal to the immigration centre. He said by mid-June, all relevant protocols will get cleared from the Centre. International flight service would begin as soon as the procedure is finished, KC Meena concluded.

Tripura CM’s Special Request to Jyotiraditya Scindia on flights

Earlier, Tripura CM Manik Saha also had asked the Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to launch more flights on the route.

Meanwhile, only Akasa and Indigo operate flights on the Agartala-Bengaluru route. Amid this, four airlines fly 34–36 times each day from Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, which carries somewhere around 4,500 to 5,000 passengers daily.