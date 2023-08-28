Vistara to Start Direct Flight From Delhi to Maldives; Check Timings, Schedule and More

In a move to expand the network and provide seamless air travel, the leading carrier in India Vistara is all set to start the non-stop flight service from Delhi to Maldives. While confirming the news, airlines said they will kickstart the direct flight service on above mentioned route from October 1, 2023.

The report says the decision has been taken after witnessing a growing demand for the destination from Delhi. However, the Vistara already operates the direct flight from Mumbai.

Vistara’s Direct Flight From Delhi To Maldives

Now, interested flyers from Delhi can book a direct flight to Maldives by visiting Vistara’s official website. The same also can be done through any authorized third-party platform.

Which Aircraft Will Be Used For Delhi To Maldives Flight?

It has been reported that after joining hands with Singapore Airlines and Tata Groups, the company decided to allow interested flyers to enjoy the improved air travel experience on this route, using A320neo aircraft. It will be operated in a three-class configuration that includes economy, premium and business.

Check Vistara’s CEO’s statement About Newly Added Route

Reacting about the newly added route in operations, Vistara’s Chief Executive Officer Vinod Kannan said that the company is thrilled to introduce the non-stop flight connectivity between Delhi and Malé. He said it is the second most beautiful beach destination on their routes list.

In addition, he said the Vistara will not only provide an improved flying expirence to customers on their way to one of the most exotic famous holiday destinations, but also try to make better their existing bilateral cooperation with the Republic of Maldives.