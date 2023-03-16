Volkswagen ID 2all Small Electric Car Concept Breaks Cover, Debut in 2025

Volkswagen has unveiled an all-new electric car in the form of ID 2all concept vehicle which is all set to enter production in 2025. The company has claimed that the small car will be launched with a starting price of less than 25,000 euros (approx Rs 22 lakh) in the European market. Volkswagen ID 2all concept will have a driving range of 450 km on a single charge.

Also Read: Volkswagen to Invest $482 Million to Make Electric Cars at Wolfsburg Plant by 2025

The production-ready model of Volkswagen ID 2all concept will take styling inspiration from larger ID. models with elements such as IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights, large panoramic sunroof and 3D LED tail light clusters with horizontal LED strip between them. The C-pillar design looks identical to the one developed for the first Golf.

Based on the VW Group’s Modular electric drive (MEB) platform, the cabin of the ID 2all concept will be as spacious as the Volkswagen Golf. It will be equipped with Travel Assist (a system for partly automated driving), Park Assist Plus with memory function, ID.Light (intuitive light signals for the driver) and electric seats with massage function.

The ID 2all electric concept will also boast of a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, multifunction steering wheel, 10.9-inch digital instrument cluster and a head-up display. The brand has said that there will be numerous USB-C interfaces for charging the Smartphones while larger devices can be powered by a fully usable 230 V socket.

Volkswagen ID 2all EV will be powered by a 223 bhp electric motor which will propel the small car to do a 0-100kmph sprint in less than 7 seconds. The battery can be charged from scratch to 80 percent in merely 20 minutes at DC quick-charging stations. It will also be compatible with 11 kW home charger. Being a front-wheel-drive car, it will have a top speed of 160kmph.

Volkswagen has plans to introduce ten new electric models by 2026 and the roduction version of the ID. 2all is one of these. This year sees the introduction of the new ID.3, the ID. Buzz with long wheelbase and the ID.7 saloon. In 2026, the European brand will present a compact electric SUV while an electric car costing less than 20,000 euros (approx Rs 17.50 lakh) in also in works. Volkswagen has plans to capture 80 percent of market share in the EV segment in Europe.

Read all the Latest Auto News here