Volvo C40 Recharge India Debut on June 14, Details Inside

In an electrifying move, Volvo is gearing up to introduce its highly anticipated second all-electric marvel, the C40 Recharge, to the Indian market on June 14, 2023. With the sales launch slated for later this year, this electric SUV is set to revolutionize the automotive landscape.

Based on Volvo’s cutting-edge CMA platform, the C40 Recharge has been making waves globally, available in both single and dual-motor configurations. For the Indian market, Volvo is expected to offer the dual-motor all-wheel drive version, delivering an exceptional driving experience. Powered by a 78 kWh battery pack, this extraordinary vehicle boasts two electric motors, generating a staggering combined output of 400 BHP and 660 Nm. With a maximum range of 370-420 km, the C40 Recharge ensures an uninterrupted journey, and its battery can be rapidly charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in a mere 37 minutes using a 150 kW DC fast charger.

Visually captivating, the C40 Recharge shares design cues with its popular sibling, the XC40 Recharge, presently available in India. However, it is the coupe-like roofline of the C40 that truly sets it apart, adding an intriguing touch to its appearance. Boasting sleek lines and signature Volvo styling elements such as the iconic Thor’s hammer-shaped LED daytime running lights and a taillight graphic that gracefully wraps around the contours of the rear section, the C40 Recharge exudes elegance from every angle.

Step inside this automotive masterpiece, and you will be greeted by a host of technological wonders. The C40 Recharge is equipped with a state-of-the-art 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an impressive 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, providing an immersive driving experience. The car also boasts a range of luxurious features, including automatic climate control, electrically-adjustable front seats, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to ensure optimal safety.

Prepare to be electrified as Volvo’s game-changing C40 Recharge hits Indian roads, embodying the brand’s commitment to sustainable mobility without compromising on style and performance. Mark your calendars for June 14, as Volvo redefines the future of driving in India!