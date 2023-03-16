‘Want to End Need for Petrol, Diesel from Country’: Gadkari Urges People to Buy E-Vehicles

More people should now start buying e-vehicles or those with flex engines to fight air pollution in order phase out petrol and diesel from the country in the next five years, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

The road and transport minister, Gadkari, urged the common man to support the move. “In place of petrol and diesel, my aim is that people use LNG, CNG, biodiesel, hydrogen, green hydrogen electric, and ethanol. I wish that in the next five years, I remove the need for petrol and diesel from the country. This is not possible without your support,” he said while addressing a gathering in New Delhi.

He recalled how the electric vehicle ecosystem has transitioned so much so that earlier people used to ask him about EV charging and its challenges, but now, there is a waiting list for e-vehicles, which means the market has opened up.

“I want to request you all that if you buy vehicles now, don’t buy petrol or diesel ones. Buy electric or flex engine cars. You can use ethanol that is created by farmers in the flex engine cars. Our farmers are now not only ‘annadata’ but ‘urjadata’…," he added.

He further urged people to not use roads for parking, else they will be penalised.

Gadkari said his aim is to make Delhi clean and pollution free. He recalled when he was water resource minister, he had issued Rs 6,000 crore to the Delhi government to fight water pollution. “Now, I am fighting for air and noise pollution. My aim is to fight water, air and noise pollution in the national capital,” he stressed.

He was inspecting the progress of the Urban Extension Road Project (UER-II), to be developed as part of the Delhi Decongestion Plan and proposed to be constructed in five packages with a total capital cost of Rs 7,716 crore.

Gadkari also said he has asked the officials on the project for plantations, which consume more carbon and help fight air pollution.

