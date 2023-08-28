WATCH: 2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Leaked Ahead of Sep 14 Launch, Clear Images Out

The homegrown car manufacturer Tata Motors has become the talk of the town ever since the news of launching Nexon’s facelift broke on the internet. Now, clearing all the doubts and confusions regarding the same, a fresh video surfaced online, where the upcoming Nexon was seen in heavy camouflage, giving its best on the mountain during the testing phase.

Amid this, it has been reported that the brand is all set to launch the updated version of mid-size in both petrol and EV on September 14, 2023. However, the company did not share any official details about the same as yet. But, some reports say it will drop the related information very soon.

Take a Look at Viral Video of Upcoming Nexon Facelift

In the viral video, the test mule has been spotted in the petrol version as the exhaust pipe at the rear is clearly visible. It has been reported that the vehicle was captured during the official TVC shoot in Ladakh.

After analyzing the whole clip, it seems like the company has majorly focused on the exterior as it flaunts an eye-catching design, a new split-headlamp, and a full-width LED tail light, adding charm to the overall vehicle. Apart from all these major updates, it still seems like the brand retained Nexon’s signature styling, ensuring customers don’t get confused with older and new models.

Upcoming Tata Nexon Facelift Interior

Jumping inside the cabin, the upcoming Nexon facelift will come with a redesigned dashboard, noticeable cosmetic changes from Inisde, updated 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which will support all the car connect technology. Some spied photos also revealed that the brand carries forward some of the key features such as the same AC vents as the ongoing model, rotary drive mode selector, and manual handbrakes.

Upcoming Tata Nexon Facelift Powertrain

Under the hood, the engine also remained unchanged, which means customers will get a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, providing a max power of 118.3bhp at 5500rpm and 108.5bhp at 4000rpm respectively. As far as the transmission is concerned, the petrol unit will be offered in multiple gearboxes including a new 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, a 5-speed MT, a 6-speed MT, and a 6-speed AT. While the diesel ones will be paired with a 6-speed transmission.

