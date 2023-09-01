WATCH: 2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Teased, Unveiling Later Today

Tata Motors is set to unveil the facelift version of its immensely popular SUV, the Nexon, later today.

What’s even more exciting is that both the internal combustion engine (ICE) variant and the electric vehicle (EV) variant of the Nexon will receive this facelift simultaneously.

The Nexon EV has garnered significant traction since its initial release in 2020 across the Indian market. Ahead of the launch event, the automaker has dropped a fascinating teaser of the Nexon facelift on social media platform X. “Gearing up to outshine expectations. Arriving today,” the caption of the post read.

The teaser video unveils a silhouette image of the Nexon facelift, which will come with split LED headlamps, slightly different from the base version. A newly designed front bumper, equipped with a split air dam and vertical pods will house these L-shaped daytime running lights at the front.

While designing the Nexon facelift, Tata has seemingly borrowed styling cues from the Curvv concept. The rear portion of the car will also see some retouches as there will be a new set of LED tail lights attached to a light bar and dual-tone alloy wheels.

Similar to the Tata Punch, the Nexon facelift will get a complete revamp in variant nomenclature, a report by Rush Lane said. It will be available in as many as 11 variants including Smart, Smart+, Smart+ (S), Pure, Pure (S), Creative, Creative+, Creative+ (S), Fearless, Fearless (S), and Fearless+ (S).

Tata is expected to keep the dashboard design quite minimalistic in the updated Nexon. It will get a 10.25-inch touchscreen, paired with a new HVAC module that will have switches with haptic feedback. There will be a 4-inch digital instrument console and a brand-new two-spoke steering wheel having an illuminated emblem of the manufacturer.

Looking at the security features, the Nexon facelift will boast a central locking system, ESP, a 3-point seat belt for every seat and 6 airbags. The two top-spec models, the Fearless and Fearless+, will come with more premium features. They will have a wireless charger, air purifier, leather-wrapped steering wheel, front central armrest, and one-touch power windows on the driver’s side.

The Nexon facelift will be powered by 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The entry-level petrol engine will be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, while higher variants will be equipped with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic option. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre diesel powertrain will continue to have a 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox.