Watch: 2024 Hyundai Kona Makes First Public Appearance, Goes on Sale Shortly
1-MIN READ

Watch: 2024 Hyundai Kona Makes First Public Appearance, Goes on Sale Shortly

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 14:23 IST

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric (File photo)

In December last year, Hyundai showcased the updated model of Kona Electric for the 2024 year. Ever since the model debuted last month at New York International Auto Show, it became the talk of the town in no time. Recently, the updated EV has been spotted running on the Southern California highway, made its first public appearance, and revealed its production-ready model design.

As per the video shared on Youtube, the 2024 Kona Electric looks more futuristic as compared with its 2023 model, most of the credit goes to its full-width Pixelated Seamless Horizon Lamps at both ends, sportier looks, and sleek design.

Also Read: Delhi to Get More EV Charging, Battery Swapping Stations: NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay

Take a look at the viral video of updated Kona electric model 2024

The leaked video shows the upcoming updated Kona in yellow color. It features a tall bonnet, updated headlights, a closed-off grille with an integrated charging port, and stylish alloy wheels, which are overall making it look more classy.

As per the official details, the the 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric will come with a length of 4,350mm, a width of 1,825mm, a height of 1,580mm, and a wheelbase of 2,660mm.

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric specs

As compared to the ongoing model, the upcoming 2024 Kona Electric will come with a lot of improvement in terms of powertrain. The e-SUV will have an64.8kWh battery packs, which will provide a max range of 418km.

2024 Hyundai Kona Features

    The EV also will feature a dual 12.3-inch screen system, one for an infotainment panel and the other for an instrument cluster. Apart from this, a backlit floating-style dashboard, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, a 12.0-inch head-up display, and a multifunctional steering wheel are also some of the notable features included in the e-SUV.

    first published:May 14, 2023, 14:14 IST
    last updated:May 14, 2023, 14:23 IST