WATCH: Actress Kriti Sanon Spotted in Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Worth Rs 2.43 Crore

Bollywood bombshell Kriti Sanon was recently spotted in a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 while on her way from Kalina Airport in Mumbai. Dressed in an ethnic Salwar Suit, Sanon posed for the media, flaunting her Rs 2.43 crore worth ultra-luxurious car. Reportedly, she gifted herself the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 in September 2021 after the success of her film ‘Mimi’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Some of the most notable features in the SUV include 22-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, panoramic sunroof, rear reclining seats, front ventilated seats with massage function and ambient lighting. Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 also houses the 12.3-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment system with the ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice command system and ‘Mercedes Me’ Connected Car technology.

Under the bonnet, it has a 4.0L V8 bi-turbo motor that is capable of churning out top power of 550 bhp and peak torque of 730 Nm. Furthermore, there is also a 48V EQ Boost system that delivers an additional 21 bhp and 250 Nm. The whole setup is linked to a 9-speed automatic transmission which propels the SUV to do a 0-100kmph sprint in merely 4.9 seconds before topping out at 250 kmph.

top videos

Several other successful Bollywood biggies who own the GLS 600 are Ranveer Singh, Neetu Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shilpa Shetty, Ram Charan and Arjun Kapoor. Apparently, Kriti Sanon also owns a couple more luxurious cars in her garage namely BMW 3-Series and Audi Q7.

Source - Viral Bhayani