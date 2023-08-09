Watch: Ajay Devgn Seen Cruising The Glam Lane in His Rs 3 Crore Maybach GLS600 SUV

Bollywood is known for its glamour and grandeur, and the actors’ enormous automobile collections are proof of their lavish lifestyles.

Ajay Devgn, the multi-talented actor, stands out among the A-listers not just for his acting skills but also for his love of expensive cars.

Recently, the actor was seen arriving in his Rs 3 crore Mercedes Maybach GLS600 luxury SUV for a Gujarati movie trailer launch. The exclusive footage capturing this stylish arrival was shared by the popular YouTube channel “Cars For You."

Despite the claim that the GLS600 was a new acquisition, the records reveal that Devgn has been a proud owner and user of this SUV for quite some time now.

Talking about the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600, it offers a plethora of high-end amenities, including lounge-style seating, a huge panoramic sunroof, entertainment options for the backseat passengers, a small refrigerator inside the vehicle, a powerful Burmester audio system, and even a cutting-edge virtual assistant.

Under the hood, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 draws its power from a 4.0-litre V8 engine, seamlessly coupled with a 48V mild-hybrid system. This powertrain generates an impressive peak power output of 549 bhp and a formidable 730 Nm of torque. Furthermore, the hybrid system can pitch in an extra 22 bhp and 250 Nm of torque on demand. The power flows seamlessly through a 9-speed automatic transmission, propelling all four wheels with grace and power.

Apart from the Maybach GLS600, the actor’s garage consists of the Mercedes-Benz S 450 4MATIC, the majestic Rolls Royce Cullinan, the BMW 7-Series, the bold BMW X7, the iconic Range Rover Vogue, the suave Audi Q7, the spirited Mini Cooper, and the elegant Audi A5 Sportback. And making a standout entry is his BMW i7 electric luxury sedan, signifying Devgn’s embrace of the electric revolution. Not only is this sedan his first foray into the all-electric realm, but it also claims the crown of being BMW’s flagship electric offering. With a price tag of around Rs 2 crore, it’s clear that Ajay Devgn’s love for luxury knows no bounds.