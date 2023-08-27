WATCH: All-Electric Volvo EM90 MPV Teased, Global Debut on November 12

Volvo is all set to unveil its latest all-electric model for global markets, and this time it is a Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV). The luxury MPV, christened as the EM90, will be Volvo’s third born-electric car, following the Volvo EX90 and Volvo EX30. It is set to make its global debut on November 12. The bookings for the all-electric MPV will start from the same day in China. Volvo recently released a teaser image and video of the MPV, which shows the vehicle from the top.

The image does reveal some of the model’s styling characteristics, such as a dual sunroof with a smaller section in front and a larger unit in the back, T-shaped tail lamps, and sliding rear doors. Meanwhile, a closer inspection of the back glass reveals what appears to be individual seats in the middle row.

Volvo says that the new model has been “designed for you to make the most of the time spent in the car, like a Scandinavian living room on the move.” With this, the EM90 will undoubtedly follow the new Volvo EX30 and Volvo EX90 SUVs in adopting a minimalist but materially rich and technologically advanced interior that prioritises space, comfort, and connection.

While not officially confirmed, the EM90 is likely to be a luxury six-seat MPV with impressive performance figures and an eye-catching appearance. The EM90 will be Volvo’s first MPV, and the brand’s first non-SUV model since the latest-generation S60 saloon debuted in 2019.

While specifics about the new MPV are limited, reports indicate that the new model may share its underpinnings with the new Zeekr 009 MPV.

Zeekr is a sub-brand of Volvo’s parent company Geely, and the three firms share car platforms. The Zeekr MPV is built on the SEA platform, which underlies a number of Geely products, including the new Polestar 4 and the future Polestar 5.

As the image shows, Volvo will make some design alterations in comparison to the Zeekr MPV, albeit both models share more than a passing similarity from the top down.

Talking avout the Zeekr 009 MPV, it is built on the same Geely Group SEA platform as Volvo’s EX30, and other Chinese-market EVs from Geely-owned companies, while the EM90 is expected to follow suit. The 009 MPV has a claimed range of 817 km from its 140-kWh battery and, with 543 bhp available from its twin-motor drivetrain, purportedly sprints from 0-100kph in 4.5 sec despite weight over three tonnes.

Notably, the 009 was created at Geely’s new global design department in Gothenburg, Sweden, under the guidance of ex-Bentley design boss Stefan Sielaff. However, it has yet to be determined whether the EM90 was designed concurrently.