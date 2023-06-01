Watch: Arjun Kapoor's Land Rover Defender Steals the Show At Mumbai Airport, Here's How

The Bollywood actor often grabs headlines for his luxurious lifestyle and overseas vacation with his rumored girlfriend Malaika Arora. But, recently the actor became the talk of the town when he was spotted at Mumbai’s airport in his high-performance car Land Rover Defender.

A video also went viral on the internet, where Gunday actor was seen stepping out from his feature-loaded king-size SUV. However, before him, the giant SUV grabbed all his attention from the paparazzis when he opened the rear door, and the footrest came out automatically from nowhere.

For those who are not aware, this is one of the coolest features of Defender that comes at the starting price of Rs.95.35 Lakh. It allows the passenger to land on the ground safely by taking the load of their feet.

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s Viral Video in Land Rover Defender At Mumbai Airport

A photographer caught the actor at the airport and posted the entire clip of him with his car on Viral Bhiyan’s official Instagram account.

Land Rover Defender Features and Specs

The company has launched the 6 seater in both diesel and petrol engines option. The diesel one features a 2997cc and 2998cc engine. While the petrol unit can be purchased in 1997cc, 1998cc, 4997cc, 2997cc, and 2998cc. The four-wheeler only available in automatic transmission.

As far as the size of the SUVs is concerned, it has dimensions of 4583 mm in length, 2105 mm in width, and 2587 mm in wheelbase.

Here’s a List of Arjun Kapoor’s Car Collection list

Apart from owning Land Rover Defender, the actor also has Volvo XC90 worth 1.30 crore, a Mercedes ML 350, Maserati Levante among others.