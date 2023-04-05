WATCH: Bhavish Aggarwal Teases MoveOS 4 for Ola S1 Range of Electric Scooters

Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has shared an eye-catching teaser video of the new MoveOS 4 on his offical Twitter handle. The video shows dozens of Ola electric scooters putting up a scintillating light show which is synchronized with music. Ola’s light show, which featured peppy music in the background, is quite mesmerizing. The 37-year-old entrepreneur also revealed in his tweet that the video was shot at the Ola Futurefactory which is being marketed as the world’s largest electric two-wheeler plant.

While sharing the terrific video, Mr Aggarwal wrote, “Do you all want this feature in MoveOS 4? After party mode, now Concert mode!! Coming soon. P.S: This video is shot at the FutureFactory!”

Do you all want this feature in MoveOS 4?? 😀😉😎After party mode, now Concert mode!! Coming soon. P.S: This video is shot at the FutureFactory! pic.twitter.com/e2d1ntcxmP — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) April 4, 2023

Users have praised Ola for coming up with such innovative ideas for their electric scooters.

One user wrote, “Nicely done. Such features are indeed exciting. But please ensure that with MoveOS 4, we get all the features as promised at the time of launch.”

Nicely done 👌 Such features are indeed exciting. But please ensure that with MOVE OS 4, we get all the features as promised at the time of launch. @slokarth @akhandelwal @Khalidaaalbadri @suvonilc— Ola Scooter Owners Club (@OlaOwnersClub) April 4, 2023

Bhavish Aggarwal is one of India’s most determined entrepreneurs. He often promotes his company’s products in intriguing ways.

Interestingly, Elon Musk’s Tesla electric cars are also famous for their light shows. In fact, Musk had even reacted to a viral video of Tesla electric cars putting up a light show to the beats of Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu.

♥️♥️— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 20, 2023

Reportedly, Ola Electric is now India’s largest EV manufacturer. The company is playing a crucial role in India’s journey towards becoming a global EV hub. Ola’s S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters have cultivated a huge fan base. The flagship S1 Pro in particular is known for its practicality, great value for money, reliable performance, and uber-cool design. Ola had expanded its electric scooter portfolio in February by launching the S1 Air scooter.

Price of the Ola S1 Air starts at Rs. 84,999 and goes up to Rs. 1.09 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). It is available in three variants with following battery packs - 2kWh, 3kWh and 4kWh. The top-spec variant with 4kWh battery boasts of the highest range at 165km (IDC).

