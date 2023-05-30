Watch: Dalai Lama's Bulletproof Toyota Fortuner Costs Rs 1 Crore, Here's Why

The spiritual leader, His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, has a secret passion that many are unaware of - he is a devoted car enthusiast! Recently, his Land Rover grabbed attention, but now it’s his Toyota Fortuner that is making waves, especially within the automotive community. Surprisingly, the Fortuner used by the Dalai Lama comes with a hefty price tag of over Rs 1 crore, a fact that might have escaped your notice. Let’s delve into the intriguing reasons behind this remarkable choice.

In a recent video capturing His Holiness’s journey to Bodhgaya, Bihar, we witnessed a rare sight of him in a car, accompanied by his latest automotive treasure, a Toyota Fortuner. The Dalai Lama was seen graciously greeting his followers as he passed by in a Himachal Pradesh-registered Toyota Fortuner. Although it may seem like an ordinary SUV at first glance, this vehicle possesses remarkable features. The Indian government has generously provided His Holiness with a bulletproof Toyota Fortuner, explaining its substantial price.

While Toyota does not offer an armored version of the Fortuner directly from the factory, numerous aftermarket options are available for those interested. Leading the pack is Minerva Special Purpose Vehicles (MSPV), a renowned company that specializes in transforming ordinary Fortuners into impregnable fortresses on wheels. By incorporating armoring materials into the Fortuner, the weight of the vehicle increases significantly, from the original 1.8 tons to approximately 3.7 tons.

MSPV offers an armored version of the Toyota Fortuner capable of withstanding assault up to B4+ level, providing protection against gunfire from weapons like the Kalashnikov AK47 and B6 level ammunition, including M80 special purpose machine guns and SS109 green-tipped rounds designed to penetrate various types of armor.

In addition to ballistic protection, the Fortuner’s floor is reinforced to safeguard against bomb blasts and explosives, ensuring the safety of the occupants in the face of threats like DM51 hand grenades or HG85 fragmentation grenades. Moreover, an option is available to include protection against landmines like DM311.

In terms of mechanics, the Fortuner retains its original specifications, ensuring that its performance remains uncompromised. However, to handle the increased weight of the armor, vital components such as the suspension and steering are enhanced. Interestingly, these fortified vehicles are skillfully designed to preserve the identical appearance of their non-armored counterparts. In the case of the Dalai Lama’s Fortuner, subtle indicators of its bulletproof nature include sturdy steel rims and thicker window boundaries. The windows of these impervious vehicles are hermetically sealed, utilizing notably thicker glass compared to standard models. While this reinforced glass guarantees the necessary safeguard, it necessitates additional maintenance to ensure its optimal condition.

Prior to seeking refuge in India following China’s invasion of Tibet, the Dalai Lama relied on a Land Rover Series IIA as his personal vehicle from 1966 to 1976 while residing in Dharamshala, India. This mountainous city became his new home after his escape from Tibet. Although he did not personally drive the vehicle, he spent a considerable amount of time in the co-driver’s seat, exploring the area.

The Land Rover Series IIA became an essential part of the Dalai Lama’s journeys and adventures, accumulating over 1.10 lakh kilometers on the odometer by the time it underwent restoration in 2006. This remarkable vehicle not only embarked on journeys across diverse regions of India but also crossed borders, venturing into Nepal and embarking on awe-inspiring expeditions through the expansive Himalayan range. With its exceptional low-ratio 4X4 capabilities, the Land Rover Series IIA conquered the challenging terrain of the Himalayan region, braving unpaved roads and formidable obstacles to reach remote destinations.

Indeed, His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s love for cars reveals another fascinating aspect of his multifaceted personality. From the rugged Land Rover to the formidable Toyota Fortuner, each vehicle tells a unique tale of his remarkable journey.