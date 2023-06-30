Watch: From 5 Rolls-Royce Cars to 2 Bugatti Veyron Hypercars, This UK-based Sardar Has Everything!

UK-based Indian-origin millionaire, Peter Virdee grabbed headlines a few years ago after he was sentenced to over three years in imprisonment in a tax fraud case. The intrigue around the name also drew attention to Virdee’s large car collection that boasts several powerful machines. Involved in the real estate business, Virdee owns five Rolls-Royces and two Bugatti Veyron among many other expensive cars.

A video shared by CarToq showcased Virdee’s jaw-dropping collection, featuring some of the most coveted luxury vehicles available in the market today. One of the standout cars was the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the first-ever SUV model from the company. With an ex-showroom price starting at Rs 6.95 crore in India, the Cullinan represents the epitome of opulence.

Peter Virdee Car Collection - Sikh Tycoon - 5 Rolls Royce, 2 Buggati from Sherry Troxell on Vimeo.

This magnificent vehicle is equipped with a formidable 6.5L V12 petrol engine, capable of producing an astonishing 563 bhp and 850 Nm of torque. With a seating capacity for five occupants, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan combines grandeur with versatility.

However, it was not just the Rolls-Royce Cullinan that catches the attention in the video. Virdee’s ownership of two Bugatti Veyron also grabs the eyeballs. The Bugatti Veyron, renowned for its extraordinary performance, was once the fastest production car in the world. With its 8.0L W16 engine, complete with quad-turbochargers, this powerhouse generates a mind-boggling 1184 bhp and 1500 Nm of torque. The Bugatti Veyron is capable of reaching a top speed of 431 kmph.

Virdee’s collection also boasts two Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II cars, each with an approximate ex-showroom cost of Rs 8.99 crore. These luxurious vehicles are powered by V12 petrol engines, generating a formidable 563 bhp and 900 Nm of torque. Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II has a seating capacity of five.

The Rolls-Royce Dawn, a convertible car priced at Rs 7.30 crore (ex-showroom), is another remarkable addition to Virdee’s collection. Propelled by a 6.6L turbo-charged V12 motor, mated to an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission, this beauty delivers an impressive 563 bhp of maximum power and a peak torque of 780 Nm. Its swift acceleration allows it to go from zero to 100kmph in a mere 4.9 seconds.

Apart from his Rolls-Royce treasures, Peter Virdee’s garage features the iconic Range Rover Vogue and Land Rover Defender SUVs.