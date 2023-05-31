Watch: From Owning Expensive Cars to Flying in Private Helicopter, Check Young Indian Billionaire's Dreamy Garage

A Video is going around on the social media platform, where a 21-year-old Indian billionaire was seen living his life to the fullest. From spending on expensive restaurants to owning a super luxury car, a billionaire named Ajay Singh Tanwar leaving no stone unturned and putting all the efforts in order to shine on the internet with his flashy lifestyle.

Recently, a vlogger shared a video on YouTube, featuring Tanwar, and his exotic car collection. In the shared clip, the vlogger listed Tanwar’s cars most of the cars and revealed the models and the pricing.

Take a look at the video of billionaire Ajay Singh Tanwar’s car collection

The shared clip starts with Tanwar, who was seen going inside in his luxurious yet high-performance car white Rolls Royce Ghost. The vlogger was heard saying that the young business tycoon’s car costs 6 crore. The four-wheeler comes with a 6.7-liter V-12 engine option, which generates a max power of 563bhp at 5250rpm and 820Nm of torque at 1500rpm. The company claims that the chauffeur driven car can do a 0 to 100 kmph sprint in just 4.6 seconds.

Here’s a list of Ajay Singh Tanwar’s Expensive Car Collection

As the clip moves further, Tanwar’s garage also features a Rolls Royce Phantom, which is the most expensive car in the collection worth Rs crore. However, the video did not reveal the details about customization in the car. Apart from this, Ajay’s garage also includes high-performance cars like multiple Toyota Land Cruiser LC200, luxury sedan Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, Mercedes-Benz AMG G-63 or G-Wagon, Mustang Shelby GT350, Hummer H2 (rarely available in India), Lexus LX570, BMW X5M, Land Rover Range Rover Sports.

Apart from being a complete petrolhead, the Indian Billionaire also has two helicopters and a private caravan designed by DC