Watch: Honda Teases its Upcoming Bike, Is it SP160?

Festive is just around the corner, and the leading manufacturer is trying their best to attract new customers this year. by launching new vehicles. Homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer is also not behind in the race, buckled up, and is all set to drop another feature-loaded product in the market soon. The company has already dropped a teaser on all its official social media handles, hinting about its upcoming vehicle in India.

While sharing the small teaser clip on Twitter, the brand twitted saying a bold ride is on its way. According to the reports, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is likely to introduce their upcoming bike named SP160. However, the company did not reveal or shared any official details about the same as yet.

Honda’s Upcoming Bike SP160

We expect that if SP160 hit the market, it will share a similar engine and power figures with its outgoing Honda Unicorn. Customers can expect the bike with a 162.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, which will generate a max power of 13.27bhp at 7,500rpm and 14.58Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm. The unit will be paired with a 5-speed gearbox, same as Honda Unicorn.

Honda’s Upcoming SP160 Features

Report also claims that the bike might come with a different tyre size ratio. However, the company might clear all the doubts in the future. Apart from this, the upcoming bike also will share a lot of hardware elements, similar to the Honda Unicorn. It might feature a hydraulic-type mono suspension at the back, and telescopic suspension at the front.

Honda’s Upcoming SP160 Expected Price and Launch Date

If the teased bike is the upcoming SP160, customers can expect the launch next month. As far as the price is concerned, it will not come as a surprise. It will fall somewhere near the Honda Unicorn, which currently costs Rs 1,09,800 (ex-showroom).