Watch: Mahindra Scorpio Set to Serve Indian Armed Forces with a Mighty Fleet of 3320 Units

In a major development strengthening the capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces, Mahindra has secured a massive order of 3320 units of their rugged Scorpio SUV.

The first batch of deliveries has already commenced, and here’s an exciting sneak peek of the vehicle for you. Motorbeam has exclusively captured the India-army spec Mahindra Scorpio.

Maintaining its iconic and imposing stance, the Scorpio for the armed forces retains its classic charm. This version, distinct from the latest ‘Classic’ model, features the older grille, tail lamp design, and the vintage Mahindra logo. Sporting a military-exclusive matte green color, the army-spec Scorpio stands slightly taller with increased ground clearance, making it perfect for tackling challenging terrains.

Although official specifications are yet to be released by the carmaker, sources suggest that the SUV is likely to be powered by the same robust 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine found in the pre-Classic model. This powerhouse delivers an impressive 140 bhp and a torque of 320 Nm, outperforming the Classic version with its 130 bhp and 300 Nm torque. Mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and equipped with 4×4 as standard, the army-spec Scorpio is geared up for any mission.

To meet the stringent demands of military operations, the Scorpio may have undergone further enhancements, potentially boosting its minimum payload capacity to an impressive 800 kg. While the interior details are yet to be unveiled, it is speculated that certain features offered in the civilian version might not be available in the army-spec variant.

This noteworthy order adds to the fleet of military vehicles, joining the ranks of the previously ordered 3192 units of Tata Safari Storme GS800. Seeing both these automotive giants side by side in action will undoubtedly be a sight to behold, as they have been long-time rivals in the Indian auto industry.

As the Indian Armed Forces reinforce their capabilities with these powerful Scorpio SUVs, the nation can take pride in having reliable and capable machines guarding our borders. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting development!

