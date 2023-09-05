Watch: Pakistani Cricketer Babar Azam Gets Audi e-Tron GT As Gift By Elder Brother

The Pakistani international cricketer, and current captain of Pakistan’s cricket team, Babar Azam often grabs the headlines for his finest batting skills on the ground. This time, the player is in the news, not due to his cricket talent, but his love for sports cars. Recently, he was gifted the latest, brand new Audi -Tron GT RS EV Coupe model by his elder brother Faisal Azam in Pakistan.

Faisal also shared the related video on his Youtube channel, surprising his younger brother with a futuristic car worth Pakistani Rupees 8.1 crore, which churns out massive power, and catches 0-100 km/h speed in just 3.1 seconds. However, the same car is is available in India under the price tag of Rs 2.16 crore

Babar Azam Received Audi e-Tron GT RS EV sports coupe As Gift

In the shared video, Babar Azam can be seen receiving his gift with a wide smile on his face by his elder brother. While handing over the keys of the feature-loaded electric car to his younger brother, Faisal explained that the reason for considering Audi e-Tron GT RS EV is the brand has an authorized showroom and service station in Pakistan, which will make it easy for the family to maintain the vehicle.

Faisal in his video also informed that before investing a bomb amount in Audi’s EV, the family was considering the cars between Range Rover, BMW i7, Tesla, and Mercedes-Benz S class. However, later, after collecting all the information about the Audi e-Tron GT, Faisal’s father and family asked him not to change any plan, and convert it into a purchase.

Audi e-Tron GT RS EV sports coupe Power

The EV comes with two electric motors, which generate a combined power of around 637 bhp and 830 Nm of peak torque, which is the highest in the segment. The vehicle is powered by an 84 kWh lithium-ion battery, which can produce a claimed range between 470 km to 480 km, depending upon the driving style.