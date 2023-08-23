Watch: R. Madhavan's Jaw-Dropping Superbike Collection Takes The Internet By Storm

In a revelation that has left fans in awe, renowned actor R. Madhavan has showcased not only his acting prowess but also his passion for superbikes.

The multi-talented actor, who is renowned for his flawless performances, has recently taken the online community by storm with his incredible collection of two-wheeled wonders.

A recent Instagram post, jointly shared by the acclaimed director of photography Aravind Kamalanathan and Madhavan himself, has unveiled a side of the actor that many might not have known – his deep-rooted love for high-performance bikes. The shared video captures Madhavan navigating an array of impressive motorcycles in a parking space, each more remarkable than the last.

The video shows Madhavan’s remarkable array of superbikes, each more exhilarating than the last. Among the standouts are the Yamaha V Max, boasting a ferocious 1700cc V4 197 bhp engine, the Indian Roadmaster with an impressive 1811cc Twin 100 bhp engine, the cutting-edge Honda Gold Wing 2022 with a 1833 cc six-cylinder automatic DCT engine, and the awe-inspiring Triumph Rocket 3 R 2500cc Chrome edition.

The co-sharer of the popular video, Aravind Kamalanathan, captioned it simply, “Actor Maddy with his superbikes." When asked in the comments, Madhavan joked, “If only I could." This lighthearted exchange between the two creators has only added to the charm of the video.

Adding to his recent accolades, a few weeks ago, R. Madhavan proudly cheered on the Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Youth Games 2023. Notably, his own son Vedaant Madhavan took part in the games held in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. The icing on the cake came when Vedaant had the honor of being the flagbearer for the Indian team during the opening ceremony.