Watch: Ranveer Singh Arrives At The Airport Driving His Luxurious Lamborghini Urus

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh never fails to make heads turn, and his airport arrivals are no exception.

While most celebrities opt for chauffeur-driven rides, Ranveer stands out as he takes the wheel himself, cruising in a stunning collection of exotic cars. From the prestigious Aston Martin to his latest pride and joy, the Lamborghini Urus, Ranveer spares no expense to make a grand entrance.

The recent occasion was no different as Ranveer made his way to the airport in the special edition Lamborghini Urus. A Youtube channel Cars For You captured a video of the same. With the airport lane strictly off-limits for parking, we can only assume that his dedicated team promptly took charge of the magnificent beast. After all, even for a celebrity, rules are rules.

Priced at a staggering Rs 3.15 crore, Ranveer’s latest addition boasts a striking Arancio Borealis shade, also known as the Candy Orange, setting it apart from the crowd. The Pearl Capsule edition isn’t just about its eye-catching color; it comes with a host of visual upgrades, including glossy black finishes on the bumper, body skirts, ORVMs, wheel cladding, and roof. The quad exhaust tips now flaunt a brushed silver texture, replacing the standard matte black, adding an extra touch of elegance.

Furthermore, the Pearl Capsule Edition features massive 22-inch wheels, accentuated by body-colored brake calipers instead of 21-inch alloy wheels as seen in the standard version. While the exterior upgrades leave us in awe, we can only wonder if Ranveer has personalized the interior of his SUV as well.

Earlier in 2019, Ranveer was seen driving his beloved white Aston Martin Rapide S at the Mumbai airport. This splendid sports car, worth a whopping Rs 3.9 crore, has become his go-to ride in the city, and he proudly chose it for his airport journey as well.

Ranveer Singh truly sets the bar high when it comes to arriving in style. His collection of luxurious cars speaks volumes about his taste and passion for exquisite wheels.