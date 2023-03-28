Watch: Tata Harrier Collides with Mini Truck, Post-Accident Outcome Shocks People

A Shocking accident come into the limelight from Chhattisgarh, where Tata’s one of the trusted SUV Harrier faced a major accident. The mishap has been reported from the Bilaspur area, where a mini truck overturned on an SUV. Despite the forceful collision, the passengers did not survive any major injuries. The vehicle also suffered significant damage on its driver-side profile, while the rear and the opposite side remained unaffected.

A social media influencer named Prateek Singh shared photos compiled a video of the accident on Youtube, explaining the main cause of the tragedy. The video showed also showed a mini truck rammed into a white Harrier as it was trying to overtake the SUV at a very tight turn.

Take a look at the video of Tata Harrier and truck accident here

Ever since the clip was shared on the internet, it gained massive viewership and a lot of likes in no time. While some users appreciate all of Tata’s built quality, some slamming truck owners for driving rashly.

This is not the first time such incidents hits the headlines. Earlier, a similar incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh, where a speeding truck rammed into Tata Nexon. Then also passengers did not survive any major injuries.

Meanwhile, despite not being tested by Global NCAP on its safety platforms, there are several incidents have been reported, where the four-wheeler has proved its built quality on every level and somehow managed to gain customers’ trust.

