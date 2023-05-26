WATCH: Tata Punch Fire Incident Goes Viral, Owner Slams Brand on Social Media

Tata Punch has been getting positive responses from customers ever since it was first launched in 2021, all credit goes to its five-star safety rating by Global NCAP. But, a recent incident landed the company’s one of the hot-selling product in a soup, when it caught fire under the hood. However, the real cause of the incident is not known yet.

The victim named Shivam Jawla brought up the matter on social media platforms, where he slammed the company, and asked the brand to stop claiming Tata Punch a 5-star safety rating car.

Take a look at the Viral Video of Tata Punch Fire Incident

@TataMotors stop claiming 5 star safety rating.My 1 year old Tata Punch caught fire.Tata breaking trust. pic.twitter.com/nQrJVB3tKb— Shivam Jawla (@shivamjawla) May 20, 2023

The video shared on social media, shows that the engine got destroyed due to the fire. As the clip moves further, it showed the car’s multiple components also got damaged by the same cause. Throughout the footage, the car owner did not reveal any specific details about the incident.

When the visual got viral, it forced the brand to jump into the matter and reply to the victim under the comment section. Tata asked the customer to share his primary & alternate contact numbers, email ID, and dealer information via DM, so that their team could reach out to him for assistance.

Internet users were also bombarded in the comment section and shared their opinion about the incident. One of the users wrote that the same thing has happened to his brother’s car that he bought 2 months ago. Another user commented that Tata that known to provide good built quality in their cars, compromising it lately.