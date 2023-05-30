Watch: Trained Bus Driver's 'Desi Jugad' Works Wonderfully After Accelerator Cable Goes Rogue

A shocking incident has been reported from Maharashtra’s Sangli, where a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus driver named MA Patil witnessed accelerator cable failure while the bus was on a run towards its final destination. However, the driver managed to control the scary situation and handled it smartly with the help of ticket collector VP Desai.

A video of both also went viral on social media platforms, where they received a lot of appreciation from internet users after their Desi Jugad saved many lives.

Viral video of MSRTC driver managing the bus’ acceleration pedal with rope

In the video, the lady ticket colletor was seen assisting the bus driver with an accelerator with the help of a rope, which was seen tied from the pedal. While Patil was seen controlling the steering wheel of the failed accelerator cable bus.

What was the matter?

It has been reported that Patil with ticket collector VP Desai on Thursday left for duty in the evening to complete their last trip towards Kuchi-Jakhapur. After driving the bus for a few kilometers, the driver witnessed that the accelerator is not working, and the padel got detached from the cable. Without wasting a single moment, and creating a panic inside the cabin, he instantly found a solution.

The trained driver tied the rope with the accelerator pedal, called the ticket collector in the cockpit, and instructed her to pull and release the rope to maintain the speed of the bus. She followed the instruction, and they continued the whole process for a few hours until the bus reached its final destination. Reports also suggested that they both drag the bus with just rope for almost 40 km.

Transport Controller of Depot Reaction

The transport controller of the depot, Sunil Bhokare told the media that the bus left after all the usual technical checkups. However, such wear and tear are common in such journies Bhokare added. He also praised the driver for handling the situation smartly.