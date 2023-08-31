WATCH: TVS Apache RTR 310 Teased by MD Sudarshan Venu, Details Inside

The Apache range has been proved a game changer for TVS, and the series not only gave a big boost in the sales to the company, but also attracted a lot of new customers. Now, the brand is gearing up to introduce another masterpiece in the market, which will be known as Apache RTR 310. Ahead of the official launch, the has been spied many times during the testing phase. Again, it has been teased by TVS MD Sudarshan Venu.

Apache RTR 310 viral images by Sudarshan Venu

As per the viral images, the upcoming motorcycle can be seen wearing light camouflage, revealing overall looks and some of the key. It has been reported that all these images were taken while the vehicle was on its way to the TVC shoot set.

Apache RTR 310 Features

Going by the photos, the motorcycle can be seen flaunting neat proportions. Talking about the Front fascia first, it shows a beefy headlight (could be LED setup), golden finish USD front telescopic forks, updated ORVMs, rectangular fully digital instrument cluster, which is protected by the double faux windscreen.

The vehicle also features a tubular frame, redesigned alloy wheels, split seat setup, and rear turn indicators, which have been placed on a tire hugger, and among others.

Apache RTR 310 Engine

The upcoming RTR will be powered by a 313cc, liquid-cooled engine, which will generate a max power of 33.52 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque. The unit will be paired with a six-speed transmission.

Apache RTR 310 Expected Price

The company will break the cover from Apache RTR 310 on 6 September, and we believe that it is likely to come at the starting price of Rs around Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, the motorcycle will compete against the feature-loaded BMW G 310 R and KTM 390 Duke.