Watch: Video of BMW Car Changing Colour on Road Goes Viral, Here's How It Works

The luxury car brand BMW has been grabbing all the headlines lately for their unique features in the cars, Again! the brand turned heads after introducing a new feature called iX Flow, which allows car owners to change their four-wheeler’s colour in white, black, and grey. Recently, a video also went viral online, where a car was spotted flaunting the feature on the road.

However, it is not confirmed yet from where the video has been generated. But, it gained a lot of views in no time.

Take a look at the BMW’s colour-changing feature

In the video, a BMW can be seen roaming around on the street, and showing off its iX Flow feature. As the clip moves further, it shows the car changed its colour from white to grey in the blink of an eye.

Ever since the video was shared on the internet, many enthusiasts bombarded video’s the comment section to share their views about the same. While one user wrote that the feature should come in every car, some asked the company to include more colours in the feature.

All About BMW’s iX Flow Feature

As per the details shared by the company’s webiste, the groundbreaking iX Flow feature aims to create eye-catching opportunities in the auto sector, allowing the public to customise, and give a new look to their cars. The feature works only when the vehicle is coated with an electrophoretic film, which contains microcapsules that helps it to change the colour or customise the four-wheelers.