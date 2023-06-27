Watch: Video of John Abraham Talking About His 90s Model Tata Sierra Goes Viral

The leading Indian car maker Tata has been ruling the auto industry over the years. During this time, the brand has undoubtedly released some powerful SUVs, including the Sierra which still holds a special place for many enthusiasts. However, the company discontinued the three-door SUV back in 2003 due to less demand. Recently, Bollywood actor John Abraham, who has a crazy bike collection, shared his expirence with the car as he still kept it well in his garage.

While sharing the back story behind secondhand Sierra with an entertainment reporter, the actor said after collecting a decent amount of money during starting of his career through modeling, he met one of his distant relatives, who used to own a Tata Sierra. The SUV made him so happy and excited at the same time. He did not waste a single moment and asked the gentleman if he is willing to sell the Sierra to him.

John Abraham love towards Tata Sierra 90s model

Interestingly, the elderly car enthusiasts did not say no to it and sold the car to John on one condition. The man asked him if he ever changes his mind, and decides to sell it, he must give it back to him, not anyone else. After making the promise, the Pathaan actor took the keys and added Tata’s one of the strong products in his garage.

Tata Sierra’s Journey

In case, if you are not aware, Tata Sierra holds a very reputable place in India, credit goes to its build quality and design back then. The company launched the SUV in 1991 at the starting price of Rs.5.24 Lakh (Ex-showroom). Ever since, it was released in the Indian market, it created a storm in the SUV segment. It has been created for off-road purposes.

Tata Sierra 90s Model Specs

Talking about the engine, it used to feature a 1.9 TD unit with a max power of 90bhp at 4300 rpm and 186 Nm peak torque at 2500 rpm.