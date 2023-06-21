WATCH: Video of MS Dhoni Ditching His Favourite Bike For Classic Mini Cooper Goes Viral in Ranchi

Indian Cricketer MS Dhoni often hits the headlines for his amazing performance on the field. The former Indian cricket team captain often shares his love for motorcycles on his official social media handles. But, only a few know that he also has the same love for cars. as well. Recently, the helicopter shot inventor was spotted driving a classic Mini Cooper, which was introduced in 1959, somewhere near his birthplace Ranchi in Jharkhand.

A video of him driving an iconic car also went viral on the internet, originally shared by a Youtuber named Suraj Khatri Vlogs. In the video, MS Dhoni was seen coming in his vintage red color Mini Cooper, which back then created a storm in the market through its futuristic design, features and road appearance.

Take a Look Viral Video of MS Dhoni Driving Vintage Mini Cooper

In the clip, the cricketer was seen in his face mask, rolled down the car’s window, and waved at his fans while driving the car. If one gives a closer look at the car, it can be observed the vintage masterpiece by Mini, which is hard to spot these days on roads, has been kept nicely by a right-handed wicket-keeper-batsman.

Vintage Mini Cooper Details

The vintage model of the Mini Cooper was then launched with multiple engine options including 998cc, 1275cc, and 848cc. The lightweight car was best known for providing quick acceleration and agile maneuverability. The front-wheel drive model with a short wheelbase made it quite popular among all car enthusiasts in the 90s era.

The car was designed for customers who were having a lot of travel in the city as well as the rural roads then. Despite having a clever design and futuristic approach, the vehicle used to provide great comfort to both driver and the passenger.