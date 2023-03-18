Indian Railways often changes the timings and routes of trains to enhance its services for better mobility of lakhs of passengers. Now, Western Railway has decided to do the same.

Western Railway has revised the timings of some trains with a view to enhancing the punctuality of trains. Sharing the update on Twitter, Western Railway wrote, “WR to revise the timings of some trains with a view to enhance the punctuality of trains. The departure timings of a few trains while the timings at en route stations of few other trains have been changed.”

WR to revise the timings of some trains with a view to enhance the punctuality of trainsThe departure timings of few trains while the timings at enroute stations of few other trains have been changed@RailMinIndia @drmbct pic.twitter.com/sEUKQSsBQ1 — Western Railway (@WesternRly) March 16, 2023

The Western Railway shared an image with the train number whose timings have been changed. Below are the trains with changed timings:

Train number 22474 Bandra Terminus - Bikaner Express which leaves Bandra Terminus at 14.50 hours, will depart at 14.40 hours from March 28, 2023

Train number 22951 Bandra Terminus - Gandhidham Express departs from Bandra Terminus at 14.50 hours. This train will run at 14.40 hours from March 31, 2023.

Train number 09171 Surat-Bharuch Mainline Electric Multiple Unit leaves Surat at 18: 18 hours. From March 28, 2023, this train will leave at 18: 37 hours.

Train number 19407 Ahmedabad-Varanasi Express leaves Ahmedabad at 21: 55 hours. From March 30, 2023, this train will run from Ahmedabad at 21: 45 hours.

The timings of the following trains will be changed for enroute stations:

Train number 12931 Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Double Decker Express with effect from March 28, 2023.

Train number 19217 Bandra Terminus-Veraval Saurashtra Janta Express with effect from March 28, 2023.

Train number 14708 Bandra Terminus-Bikaner Ranakpur Express with effect from March 28, 2023.

Train number 22929 Dahanu Road-Vadodara Superfast Express with effect from March 28, 2023.

Train number 09155 Surat-Vadodara MEMU Special with effect from March 28, 2023.

Train number 22476 Coimbatore- Hisar AC Express with effect from April 1, 2023.

Train number 20923 Tirunelveli-Gandhidham Humsafar Express will change from March 30.

Train number 20931- Kochuveli-Indore Express at mid-stations will change from March 31.

Train number 20909 Kochuveli-Porbandar Express will change from March 2. Passengers can get complete information about the schedule of these trains by visiting www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

Read all the Latest Auto News here