Why You Must Use Air Recirculation Button In Your Car During Summers

Often when we buy a car, we are only aware of the basic and salient features. But apart from the known features, a vehicle has various other functions which a buyer might not be aware of. Such an example is a car air recirculation button. Have you noticed a specific button in your car with a circular arrow on it? That button is known as the air-circulation button. This button prevents the air coming from the outside to enter your automobile and as a result, recirculates the air. Here is a detailed usage of the air circulation button for the summer and winter seasons.

In summer, it becomes quite an ordeal to enter your vehicle if it is parked outside under the scorching heat of the sun, without any shade. Of course, you wouldn’t be turning on the air conditioner inside the car while your car is parked or you are out running errands. In such a situation, whenever you open your car door, a gush of nauseating hot air reaches your nostril, making your feel uncomfortable.

Even if you roll down the car windows or switch on the AC immediately, it takes some time for your vehicle to cool down. But with the air recirculation button, your job of cooling the vehicle will be solved in the blink of an eye. All you need to do is press the button and let it do its function. The temperature outside your vehicle is already hot and so does the temperature inside. To reach a balanced temperature, the AC will not give immediate cooling results.

An air recirculation button comes in handy in such terrible summer conditions. It does not use the hot and sultry air outside, but the air inside the car, which is comparatively less hot. Within a few minutes after turning on the switch, you will be amazed to see how fast your vehicle cools down, despite the blazing summer sun.

The air recirculation button is not used much in the winter season. It can be turned on to remove excess fog and mist from the glass and windows so that the driver can have a better and clearer vision of the road ahead. Air recirculation is also beneficial in getting rid of pollution, pollen and any unwanted smell from inside the cabin.