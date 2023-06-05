World Environment Day 2023: Most Affordable Electric Cars in India - Price, Range and More

Concerns about climate change and pollution have become bigger than ever. There’s a need to take quick action and fix our responsibility for the environment. To highlight the importance of protecting our environment, World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5. The automotive sector has also been working to find more eco-friendly modes of transportation that can cut carbon emissions and dependence on fossil fuels.

The world is looking at electric vehicles as a possible environment-friendly alternative to petrol and diesel cars. The Indian EV market has been in its breakout phase with multiple options available to choose from. The concerns over the price of EVs are also being addressed in the new products.

Here are the five most affordable electric cars available in the Indian market:

MG Comet EV

Priced between Rs 7.98 lakh and Rs 9.98 lakh, MG Comet EV is the most affordable electric car in India. It features a 17.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, offering a driving range of 230 km per charge. The car is equipped with a single electric motor that delivers 42 bhp and 110 Nm of torque.

Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tiago EV is Tata’s most budget-friendly electric car, with prices ranging between Rs 8.69-12.04 lakh. It offers two battery pack options: a 19.2 kWh unit and a 24 kWh version. These battery packs provide power outputs of 60 bhp and 74 bhp respectively, along with a driving range of 250 to 310 km per charge.

Citroen eC3

Priced between Rs 11.50 lakh and Rs 12.76 lakh, Citroen eC3 is based on the ICE version of the C3 hatchback. It comes with a 29.2 kWh LFP battery pack, delivering a range of 320 km per charge. The eC3 features a single front axle-mounted electric motor generating 56 bhp and 143 Nm of torque.

Tata Tigor EV

With prices ranging from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh, Tata Tigor EV is the only electric sedan available under Rs 20 lakh. It utilizes a 26-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, offering a range of 315 km per charge. The electric motor produces 74 bhp and 170 Nm of torque.

Tata Nexon EV

India’s best-selling electric car, Tata Nexon EV is priced between Rs 14.49 lakh and Rs 19.54 lakh. It is available in Prime and Max versions, with the Prime featuring a 30.2 kWh battery and a range of 312 km per charge, while the Max comes with a larger 40.5 kWh battery and a range of 453 km per charge.