World's Largest Ship to Start Sailing in Jan 2024: Ticket Price, Facilities, Route and More

The world’s biggest cruise ship named Icon of the Seas will finally hit the ocean for the first time in Jan 2024. It recenely passed its first ocean trial in Turku and Finland. The gigantic ship went under some maintenance at the Meyer Turku shipyard as it starts its maiden voyage next year.

Icon of the Seas Itinerary

The report says that the giant ship again will hit the Eastern and Western Caribbean oceans on January 27, 2024. It will start the service from Miami.

Icon of the Seas Capacity and Dimensions

As per the reports, the Icon of the Seas is considered one of the biggest cruise ships that has ever been built. Talking about the size first, it is 1,200 feet (365 metres) long and has a weight of 250,800 tonnes.

According to the media reports, the ship is scheduled to depart next year for another trip, and will carry somewhere around 2,350 crew members, 5,610 passengers, which is still a lesser number than its actual capacity limit. The ship reportedly can have over 7,960 passengers on board at one go.

List of facilities and amenities provided on board

Apart from being so heavy and huge, the ship’s 20 decks are a home for many lavish facilities, which include a water park, family areas, a modern pool, an equal dome area, an aqua theatre, a swim-up bar with an infinity pool area, giant floor-floor-ceiling windows that allows the passenger to have 220-degree views.

The ocean king also features record-breaking six Category 6 water slides, contains seven pools, and nine whirlpools.

Icon of the Seas Accommodations

The ship features luxurious rooms for onboard passengers, which only allows two or three guests in its 82 percent of rooms. Amid this, most of the rooms offer a great balcony view, allowing guests to have a glimpse of the ocean all the time during their stay.

How much does a ticket cost?

When it comes to the pricing, it starts around $1,703 (approx 1,39,707) per person

At this price range, Royal Caribbean’s ship promises to provide every kind of luxury experience that one ever dreamt of.