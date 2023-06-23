Yamaha All Set to Launch R3, MT-03 in India, When? Check Details

Ever since the Japanese car manufacturer teased the customers with R3 and MT-03 motorcycles at Yamaha’s dealer conference in 2022, it turned so many heads in no time and became the talk of the town since then. The limited information about both bikes on the internet left all the enthusiasts wondering about the launch of these machines in India. Now, it seems the interested ones don’t have to wait that much as both bikes are all set to launch end of this year or the start of 2024.

However, the company did not reveal any related details as yet. But, it is expected that it will release some official information regarding the same soon.

Yamaha R3, MT-03 Launch Date

Recently, Yamaha India chairman Eishin Chihana had an interaction with the media. On the basis of that particular conversation, it has been learnt that the company’s plan for launching R3 and its naked sibling the MT-3 in the country is in full swing. And, there is a high chance that the brand will introduce both bikes end of the financial year.

Yamaha R3, MT-03 Price

The report says the upcoming R3 will hit Indian roads with a lot of improvements. The updated R3 is likely to hit the market at a higher price as compared to its previous-gen BS4 version, which used to come at Rs 3.5 lakh. However, the exact price difference is not known yet.

Yamaha R3, MT-03 Features

It has been speculated that the updated R3 is likely to feature an all-new new LED indicators setup, the latest paint schemes, and some slight cosmetic changes over its body. Apart from this, most of the features and design elements will be taken from its discontinued model.

Yamaha R3, MT-03 Engine

When it comes to displacement, again, it will remain unchanged. The bike will continue to have a liquid-cooled, 321cc parallel-twin engine, which will generate a max power of 41bhp at 10,750rpm and 29.5Nm of peak torque at 9,000rpm.