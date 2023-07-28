Yamaha R3, MT03 To Hit Indian Market By End of This Year

Yamaha, the renowned two-wheeler giant, gears up to create waves in the market with its latest offerings. The long-awaited Yamaha R3 and MT03 are finally making their way to Indian showrooms.

With a predominant focus on 125cc scooters and 150cc motorbikes, Yamaha is now all set to take the next big stride by introducing performance-oriented vehicles. The suspense surrounding these launches has finally been put to rest, as Eishin Chihana, the Chairman of Yamaha Motor India, has officially confirmed the arrival of these beasts, as reported by Rushlane. Biking enthusiasts can expect the Yamaha R3 and MT03 to hit the streets before the year’s end, while the power-packed R7, MT-07, and MT-09 will grace the Indian roads in 2024.

Powered by a robust 321cc, parallel-twin engine, Yamaha R3 and MT03 boast impressive performance, producing 42 PS at 10,750 RPM and 29.6 Nm of torque at 9000 RPM. Theengine is DOHC, having four valves per cylinder. A constant mesh 6-speed gearbox transmits this power to the wheels. Although the exact performance figures for the India-specific models are yet to be confirmed, it can be believed that they will match the global versions.

The Yamaha R3 and MT03 are poised to turn heads on the streets considering their sleek and appealing design. LED headlights and taillights enhance its look, while the sharp fairing emanates a sporty vibe. The ergonomic design, which includes lean handlebars and rear-set foot-pegs, guarantees a committed riding posture, providing riders with the thrill they seek in their bike experiences.

Yamaha’s plans for 2024 include launches of more powerful versions like the R7 and possibly the MT07 or MT09.

According to Rush Lane, the Yamaha R3 and MT03 will enter a fiercely competitive segment in India, where rivals like Kawasaki offer the popular Ninja 300 and Ninja 400.

In preparation for the launch and sales of these high-end bikes, Yamaha is expanding its network of Blue Square showrooms across the country. These showrooms will be fully equipped to offer the new 300cc and 700cc motorcycles.

While Yamaha motorbikes have always been noted for their premium prices, the brand’s reputation and the attraction of these high-performance machines are likely to entice prospective purchasers into investing in the ultimate biking experience.